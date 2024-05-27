Ndwm LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,576. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

