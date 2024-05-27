MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $157.75. 4,477,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

