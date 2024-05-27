MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 1,701 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,794. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.