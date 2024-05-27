MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $21.96 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 243,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,956,000. Microchip Technology comprises 1.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,018 shares of company stock worth $1,971,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.