MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2,904.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,627,051.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,505 shares in the company, valued at $14,080,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,903. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 386.25, a P/E/G ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

