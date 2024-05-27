MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 133,570 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $30.72. 42,434,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,530,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

