MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $161,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after purchasing an additional 557,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,650,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after acquiring an additional 953,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $66,842,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $51,031,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.34. 1,277,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

