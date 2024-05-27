MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.78 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.94.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.