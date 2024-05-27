MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 274,999 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 274,999 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,771,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,176,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,154,000 after buying an additional 670,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. 1,860,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,094. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

