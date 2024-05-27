MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 500 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.06. 2,203,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.