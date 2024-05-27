MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.46 on Friday, reaching $404.85. 1,082,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.45 and a 200-day moving average of $362.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

