MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 500,000 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,465,000. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 98,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 306,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 25,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.33. 11,403,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,240,740. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

