Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $417.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.29.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

