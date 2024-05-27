Monero Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Monero has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $42.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $141.42 or 0.00204936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,007.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.77 or 0.00706830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00122292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00046531 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00057015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00092386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,441,896 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

