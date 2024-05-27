Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) versus Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Head to Head Analysis

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 16.40% 17.13% 12.79% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Selina Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $501.48 million 2.47 $82.45 million $4.23 15.65 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Monarch Casino & Resort has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monarch Casino & Resort and Selina Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 0 3 0 0 2.00 Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus target price of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Monarch Casino & Resort’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monarch Casino & Resort is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

