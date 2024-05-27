MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 485 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $264.39. The stock had a trading volume of 216,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,284. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

