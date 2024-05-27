Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 5,704 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $807.43. 1,778,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $765.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $820.60. The stock has a market cap of $767.39 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

