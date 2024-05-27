Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Invests $2.08 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,544,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

