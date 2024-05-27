Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $22.70 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,389 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,473,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,345 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

MRK traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $129.49. 5,983,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,648. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $327.97 billion, a PE ratio of 143.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average is $119.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.