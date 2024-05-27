Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

ITW stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.07. 997,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,878. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.