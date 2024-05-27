Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 9,680 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 315,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.33. 5,500,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.03.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

