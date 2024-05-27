Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,401,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.54. 14,375,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,521,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

