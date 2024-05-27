Mingteng International Co. Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MTEN) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Mingteng International’s (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 28th. Mingteng International had issued 1,275,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,100,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Mingteng International’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Mingteng International Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTEN opened at $6.29 on Monday. Mingteng International has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13.
About Mingteng International
