Mina (MINA) Price Up 12% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 12% against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $953.38 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,163,092,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,929,981 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,162,633,132.8400393 with 1,110,309,413.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.85957459 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $34,446,830.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.