Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) vs. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Critical Analysis

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mission Produce and Metro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $953.90 million 0.91 -$2.80 million $0.08 153.13 Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mission Produce.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 1 3 0 2.75 Metro 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mission Produce and Metro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mission Produce presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Mission Produce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Metro.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce 0.60% 3.98% 2.24% Metro N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Mission Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mission Produce beats Metro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS. The company also develops digital solutions; and offers food delivery services. In addition, it provides services in the areas of real estate, logistics, information technology, procurement, and advertising. The company was formerly known as METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG and changed its name to METRO AG in August 2017. Metro AG was founded in 1964 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

