Matson (NYSE:MATX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MATX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. Matson has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock valued at $746,256. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

