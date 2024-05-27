Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $653,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $211.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,935. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

