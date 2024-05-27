Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,562 shares during the quarter. Magna International makes up about 2.4% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned approximately 2.43% of Magna International worth $413,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Magna International by 243.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

