Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 22,965 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $56.07. 526,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

