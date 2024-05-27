Madden Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 365,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,332. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

