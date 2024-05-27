Madden Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.98. 205,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.