Madden Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,322,000. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 674.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 583,336 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $55.73. 2,131,897 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

