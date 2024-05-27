Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $656,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.29. 1,351,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,196. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

