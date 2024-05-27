Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,925. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.27 and its 200 day moving average is $301.65. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

