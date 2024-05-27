Madden Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

