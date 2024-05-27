Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,410 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period.
Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $201.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.46.
About Vanguard Materials ETF
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
