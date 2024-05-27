Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 472 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $457.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,669,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553,832. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $336.67 and a 1 year high of $460.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.38.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

