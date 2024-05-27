Madden Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 248,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,737. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.