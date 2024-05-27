Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,735 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. 1,148,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,581. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

