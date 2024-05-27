Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,701 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. 5,688,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

