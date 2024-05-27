Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases Shares of 1,440 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.8 %

JNJ traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.97. 9,520,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

