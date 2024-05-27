Lumbard & Kellner LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 964,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,230. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.