Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,284. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

