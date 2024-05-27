Litecoin Price Tops $85.13 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.35 billion and $315.25 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $85.13 or 0.00123208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008339 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,577,356 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

