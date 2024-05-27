Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.98 million and $138.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,699,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,662,746.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00620538 USD and is up 28.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.