Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stake Reduced by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,945 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for about 0.9% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LILA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,076.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 over the last three months. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
LILA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,430. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Latin America Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.