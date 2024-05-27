Landaas & Co. WI ADV Takes $231,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,391. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day moving average is $239.91.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

