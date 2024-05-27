Landaas & Co. WI ADV Invests $204,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,083,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $467.35. 513,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

