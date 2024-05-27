Landaas & Co. WI ADV Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.2% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $103.95. 4,455,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,877. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,384 shares of company stock worth $3,653,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

