L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Trimmed by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LHX traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $223.25. The company had a trading volume of 426,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $225.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average is $207.40.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,362 shares of company stock worth $15,889,110. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.